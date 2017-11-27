When, where, and how to buy tickets for MHSAA State Championship Games

Three Pine Belt High School football teams will be heading to Oxford this weekend to compete for a state title.

Taylorsville High School will take on Winona in the Class 2A State Championship game on Friday at 3 p.m.

In the 3A State Championship, Jefferson Davis County High School will face Yazoo City at 11 a.m. Saturday at Vault-Hemingway Stadium. Hattiesburg High School will close out the night at 7 p.m. for the 5A state title against West Point.

Tickets will be on sale this week at area high schools for $14, while tickets at the gate will be $15. Children 5 and younger admitted free. Ticket is good for the entire day, but you must pay to re-enter.

You can also purchase tickets online. There is a $1.70 service charge added to purchases.

Here is information from participating schools on where and when you can purchase tickets.

Starting Tuesday we will begin selling the MHSAA 3A State Championship Tickets at JDCHS. Tickets are $14 and we’re encouraging everyone to buy the tickets ahead of time. Gate Price is $15! Right now the only location is at JDCHS, The Central Office in Prentiss is a pending site! — Jeff Davis County HS (@JDCHS_JAGS) November 27, 2017

Tickets will also be on sale Wednesday through Friday at the Hattiesburg High School Ticket Office for Tigers fans. The ticket office will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BUY ur pregame Championship $14 ticket at HHS & MHSAA will refund half the proceeds to the HPSD athletic program. — HPSD Sports (@HPSDSports) November 26, 2017

The Hattiesburg Public School District said half of the proceeds of ticket sales on campus will go towards HPSD Athletics.

