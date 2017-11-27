Police investigating after report of $1K stolen from Auntie Anne's over the weekend

The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a report that money was stolen from a safe at Auntie Anne's in Turtle Creek Mall.

Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, Public Information Officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Auntie Anne's around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in reference to an embezzlement.

According to HPD, the Manager told officers someone stole one thousand dollars from the business' safe. WDAM 7 spoke to a manager who said she believes it was a former employee who may have taken the money.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any further information, please contact with Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

