Forecast: Nice weather to start the work week.

Good Monday morning, everyone!

It's going to be another beautiful day to get back to work and school with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60 and lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday looks sunny to mostly sunny and a tad warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

We have a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

A better chance for showers occurs on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s.

Cooler and drier weather returns for Friday into the weekend.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic