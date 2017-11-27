William Carey soccer teams continue NAIA championship runs

William Carey soccer continues NAIA National Championship play this week.

The No. 4 Lady Crusaders (17-2) face No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan (20-1-1) on Monday at 4 p.m. in Orange Beach, Alabama.

The No. 2 Crusaders (18-1) battle No. 15 Hastings (19-3) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Delray Beach, Florida.

William Carey hopes to advance past last season’s elite 8 appearance. Second-year head coach Barry Farrell helped the Crusaders to final four runs as an assistant in 2011 and as a player in 2001.

The 2016 SSAC coach of the year knows what it takes to make it that deep in the National Tournament.

"I went to the final four as a freshman,” Farrell said. “I thought it would happen every year and it didn’t. For the remaining three years, we never got back there. So, I've been there as a player, assistant coach. Last year, I learned a lot about getting back there to the quarterfinals. It’s just picking up little things along the way that can benefit the team off the field. That's definitely something we're looking forward to this year."

"It's going to take a little luck, everybody needs luck,” said William Carey senior goalkeeper Grant Adam. “But at the end of the day, if you work hard, luck’s going to come your way. I think it’s just hard work every day, step by step, we'll make it."

