Jeff Bower excited about USM's direction under Jay Hopson

Jay Hopson is in his second year as the head football coach of Southern Miss.

USM’s 28-27 win over Marshall on Saturday marked the Golden Eagles’ third straight victory.

Southern Miss heads into its third straight bowl appearance with a record of 8-4 (6-2 Conference USA).

Second year-head coach Jay Hopson is now 15-10 at USM. Former head coach Jeff Bower (1990-2007) is excited about the program’s direction under his former assistant Hopson.

“Jay Hop coached for me and I think the world of him,” Bower said. “He's going to do a great job as a head coach here and he's a heck of a recruiter. He's got some rebuilding to do there. They're well coached. We'll see what happens but he's going to do a great job for Southern Miss."

