Jeff Bower excited about USM's direction under Jay Hopson

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Jay Hopson is in his second year as the head football coach of Southern Miss.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

USM’s 28-27 win over Marshall on Saturday marked the Golden Eagles’ third straight victory.

Southern Miss heads into its third straight bowl appearance with a record of 8-4 (6-2 Conference USA).

Second year-head coach Jay Hopson is now 15-10 at USM. Former head coach Jeff Bower (1990-2007) is excited about the program’s direction under his former assistant Hopson.

“Jay Hop coached for me and I think the world of him,” Bower said. “He's going to do a great job as a head coach here and he's a heck of a recruiter. He's got some rebuilding to do there. They're well coached. We'll see what happens but he's going to do a great job for Southern Miss."

