Jeff Bower excited about USM's direction under Jay Hopson

William Carey soccer continues NAIA National Championship play this week. The No. 4 Lady Crusaders (17-2) face No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan (20-1-1) on Monday at 4 p.m. in Orange Beach, Alabama. The No. 2 Crusaders (18-1) battle No. 15 Hastings (19-3) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Delray Beach, Florida. William Carey hopes to advance past last season’s elite 8 appearance.More >>
USM’s 28-27 win over Marshall on Saturday marked the Golden Eagles’ third straight victory. Southern Miss heads into its third straight bowl appearance with a record of 8-4 (6-2 Conference USA). Second year-head coach Jay Hopson is now 15-10 at USM. Former head coach Jeff Bower (1990-2007) is excited about the program’s direction under his former assistant Hopson.More >>
