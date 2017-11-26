Lady Eagles smother Alabama State, 72-35

The University of Southern Mississippi limited Alabama State University to 21.3 percent shooting as USM defeated the Lady Hornets 72-35 Saturday in the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic at Reed Green Coliseum.

“I think we made some strides,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “We challenged the team this morning in our shootaround, and they did a very good job of answering that challenge.”

Junior guard Megan Brown scored a game-high 15 points and senior forward Jayla King added 13 points and seven rebounds as 10 of the 11 Lady Eagles who played scored.

“It felt good to get everyone scoring and incolved,” said King, who scored a career-high 30 points Saturday in USM’s 72-67 win over Alcorn State University.

USM (5-1) shot 52.2 percent from the floor and 93.2 percent (19-of-21) from the free-throw line.

Brown knocked down 7-of-10 shots from the field, and came up just two points shy of a career high

Brown said she didn’t feel like she had given her best Saturday.

“That’s a terrible feeling, to be honest,” Brown said. “I made up my mind that I didn’t want to leave a game feeling like that (again), win or lose. I don’t ever want to leave a game knowing I didn’t give my best.”

Sophomore guard Shone Hailes scored nine points, the first time in six games she had not scored 10 or more points. Hailes also handed out a game-high seven assists and made three steals.

Junior forward Amber Landing scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked five shots. Sophomore forward Respect Leapheart scored five points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

Alabama State guard Kayla Stephens led the Lady Hornets (1-5) with eight points.

USM will take to the road for the second time this season when the Lady Eagles travel to Natchitoches, La., to take on Northwestern State University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.