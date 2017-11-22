Tickets on sale for the 5A South State Championship

Fans in line to buy tickets to the 5A South State Championship Wednesday in Hattiesburg. Source: WDAM.

Fans were waiting in the parking lot Wednesday outside Hattiesburg High School for tickets to go on sale for the 5A South State Championship Friday night.

The Tigers are hosting the Laurel Tornadoes in a I-59 showdown. The game, a repeat of the "Lil' Brown Jug" game, will give the Tornadoes the chance at revenge after Hattiesburg won the rivalry game 20-14 in August.

Tyrone King was sitting in the parking lot at 11:30 a.m. waiting for the ticket office to open it's windows at noon.

"I just want to get tickets so I won't have to deal with the big crowd," said King, a Laurel fan. "Walk in and relax, have a good seat."

"It's the biggest game of the season," Adrienne Kelly said. Kelly graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 2015. "Everyone is just really excited Hattiesburg has made it this far and we're hoping to pull out this win, well we are going to pull out this win. And we're going to celebrate all night."

Hattiesburg's D.I. Patrick Stadium has a capacity of 5,500. School officials said there will be overflow in the end zone, if needed. Fans are allowed to bring in lawn chairs or towels for that grassy area.

"A lot on the line, South State title to go to state," said Milton Talbert, a former Tiger. "It's Hattiesburg and Laurel, if they play that in the backyard there would be some controversy with that so it means a tremendous amount."

"I'm hoping to see Laurel play football, I'm hoping to see Hattiesburg play football and they both have a great game," King said.

Tickets are $10 and will be on sale again Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 5 p.m. The ticket office will also open at noon on Friday and gates will open at 5 p.m.

Fans can set up tailgates around the stadium at 5 p.m. Friday. School officials said there is no alcohol or smoking allowed, but fans can set up tents or grills.

Tailgating 4D HHS vs Laurel game can begin at 8am Fri. HHS on grassy area @ gym & Laurel on the practice field. — HPSD Sports (@HPSDSports) November 21, 2017

Many fans said after the Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, the focus will be on Friday night's game. And Black Friday? Forget it for many Hattiesburg and Laurel fans.

"Black Friday, it's hard to compete with that. But, most people in this city will be focused on Hattiesburg versus Laurel," Talbert said.

