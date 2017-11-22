GOOD NEWS: Petal Children's Task Force puts turkey on the table

Thanksgiving was a success for Petal families who went through a drive-thru of greeting and giving. The Petal Children’s Task Force handed out boxes to lift the financial burden off families. Petal can be thankful to be a part of a generous community.

"That’s our whole intent. We want families to be together," said Demaris Lee, Executive Director of Petal Children’s Task Force.

They could be together with a hot turkey on the table along everything else needed to prepare the family feast.

"There are so many people who need assistance, and it's wonderful to have things like this for people who need it," said Catherine Tilman, who was picking up a box for her mother.

One by one, cars pulled up to inviting volunteers from the Petal Children’s Task Force, Camp Shelby, along with Forrest County sheriff’s deputies there to serve.

"Remember that we are here to serve, and we just appreciate everyone that helped us put stuff in the boxes," Lee said.

Lee said they asked churches to donate the food to fill the boxes with, and the churches delivered. There were 165 boxes full of blessings ready go home with families.

"They have come through, and I'd just like to thank all those churches," Lee said.

The drive was a relief for Tilman who wanted her mother to enjoy the holiday.

"We try to help her out as much as we can, but then there are times when we just can’t help her," Tilman said. "If it weren’t for people who donate, my mother would not have a turkey."

"There are still people hurting out there, but we're here for them," Lee said.

Lee said Petal always pulls together. The people in the line of cars pulled off with that to be thankful for.

"We are here to serve. God has blessed us, and we want to bless other people," Lee said.

"This is so wonderful, because we can take this food, and she can use it. She'll have food for her family. This is the greatest blessing ever," Tilman said.

Lee said now, they are working on putting together food boxes for families to have during the Christmas holiday. The force hopes this takes the stress off parents allowing them to give their kids the toys they want.

