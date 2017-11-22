MBI issues alert for missing 15-year-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Jordan Nicole Thompson of Bolivar County, Mississippi.

MBI reports Thompson was last seen Tuesday, November 21 around 5:00 p.m. in Bolivar County, accompanied by a white male with brown hair. They were traveling in a gray or silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.

Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, nine inches tall weighing 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a maroon Mississippi State University shirt, blue jeans, pink shirt and a dark blue North Face jacket with lime green inner layer.

The post was made on the MBI's Facebook page around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Nicole Thompson, please contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.