Waste tire grant to help Pine Belt clean-up

Local counties and cities are getting over $200,000 to continue cleaning up tire waste around the Pine Belt.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has awarded the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority a $203,421, two-year waste tire grant to continue the local waste tire collection program for small quantity generators of waste tires.

The local waste programs are in Covington, Greene, Jones, and Perry counties as well as the cities of Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Petal.

The grant money can go towards things like collection sites, transportation costs, storage trailers and public education programs.

Funding for waste tire grants is provided by a waste tire account funded from a fee charged on the wholesale sale of every new motor vehicle tire sold in Mississippi. This fee provides the funds to ensure and encourage the proper management and disposal of waste tires.

