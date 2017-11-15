Neighbors rescue person from Jones County house fire

Three neighbors went into a home and rescued an unconscious person from a house fire in Jones County.

Jones County Fire Coordinator, Dan McKenna, said the Jones County Fire Department responded to the fire on Clinton Road around 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

"The neighbors entered the home through the backdoor," McKenna said. "Triple A ambulance took the occupant to Forrest General Hospital, and the rescuers drove themselves to be treated for inhalation."

Jones County Sheriff's department's fire investigators are on the scene to look for hidden fires and ensure that the home is clear. McKenna said the house was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.

