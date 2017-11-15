UPDATE: Two women arrested in connection to Hattiesburg teen's disappearance

Two women face felony charges in connection to a Hattiesburg teenager's disappearance back on November 11th.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell said Jasmine Jones, 13, was found in Biloxi and is safe.

According to a press release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, Natalie Lett, 23, of Gulfport is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery of a child under 14 years of age.

Shannon Hinton, 38, of Gulfport is charged with accessory before the fact of kidnapping and accessory before the fact of sexual battery of a child under 14 years of age.

There is no bond set for the women at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

