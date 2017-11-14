Hattiesburg man sentenced for child exploitation

A Hattiesburg man will spend the next five years behind bars for possessing child pornography and sharing those images over the internet.

Matthew Bryce Gospodinovich, 35, of Hattiesburg, pleaded guilty Monday to a bill of information to one count of child exploitation. Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Gospodinovich to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years to serve and the remaining 35 years to be served on post-release supervision.

Gospodinovich must pay a $2,500 fine, $200 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and all court costs, in addition to registering as a sex offender.

Gospodinovich was arrested in June by investigators with the Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit, with assistance from the Hattiesburg Police Department. Investigators discovered multiple pornographic images of girls in his possession, which he was obtaining online.

“This man is just one of many who thinks he can remain anonymous on the internet while sharing pictures of children being sexually abused,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “He tried to hide, but our investigators found him and will find others like him out there. We will not let people who take advantage of children hide behind a computer screen.”

This case was investigated by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.

