Lights heading to Hattiesburg dog park

Dog owners in the Hub City will soon have more time to spend outside with their furry friends.

New lights will soon be installed at the Central Bark at Keg & Barrel Dog Park on West Pine Street. City Council unanimously voted to add those lights at its regular meeting Tuesday.

"Whenever you drive by there, there's usually going to be one or more people there with their dog, so it's been a real quality of life boost for this side of Hattiesburg," Mayor Toby Barker said.

According to a lighting request with Mississippi Power, eight LED floodlights will be placed in and around the fenced park on the corner of West Pine Street and 4th Avenue. The monthly increase in cost for the city will be $197.28.

"As the time changes and the days are getting shorter and people are getting off work, it's probably a good idea, just for safety reasons, to allow continued use of that park after dark a little bit," Barker said. "We are going to spend $197 a month for lights in that area, so that's good for the area."

Barker said he hopes to see the lights installed in the coming weeks.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.