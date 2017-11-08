Jones County Sheriff's Department to offer 'Church Security Workshops'

The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be holding two church security workshops next week.

The department said the workshops are in response to many requests following the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas over the weekend.

The workshops will be held on Tuesday, November 14th and Thursday, November 16th at the Jones County Sheriff's Department's Training Center in Laurel. Both classes will start at 6 p.m.

The workshops are free to the public and updated materials will be provided.

To reserve your spot, please contact Sgt. Jessica Welborn at (601) 422-5480.

Church Security Workshops

Tuesday, November 14th & Thursday, November 16th

6 p.m.

Jones County Sheriff's Department Training Center

130 North 12th Avenue, Laurel

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.