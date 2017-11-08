Northeast Jones High School goes on soft lockdown after possible social media threat

Northeast Jones High School went on a soft lock down on Wednesday morning, according to Jones County authorities.

The students were allowed to continue going from class to class, but there no students were allowed inside or outside of the building. Deputies remained on the campus until it was determined there was no threat.

Northeast Jones superintendent Tommy Parker said the sheriff's department started the investigation Tuesday night after they were notified of a possible social media threat. Officials later determined that the threat was directed at a high school in Maryland.

Parker said authorities tried to find the suspect, while Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies took precautionary measures.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

"Through the work of social media, we were alerted of a possible threat, however, no other physical evidence materialized from the investigation that is ongoing. Any threat is taken seriously, and we assure students, parents, and staff as well as the rest of the community, that Sheriff Alex Hodge and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are on top of the situation."

Students will get out of school at the normal time.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after a post late Sunday threatened a shooting at Northeast High School in Pasedena, Maryland. According to the Baltimore Sun, the post was a Snapchat photo of a hand holding an ammunition magazine of a gun with the caption "Shooting up Northeast tomorrow" and a racial slur.

We will have updates to this story as we receive more information.

