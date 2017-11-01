Petal businesses warned of counterfeit cash

Petal businesses are being told to be on the look out after some local spots have been hit with counterfeit cash.

In a Facebook post, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce said at least three area businesses have been targeted with counterfeit $100 bills.

One commenter on the post said it happened where she works and she believed it was a man in his early 20's using the fake money.

The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce gave three tips for local businesses to protect themselves before taking any type of payment.

1. Get a counterfeit pen detector and USE it. You can purchase them at most office supply stores.

2. Notify the Petal Police Department if you receive a counterfeit bill. Don't make accusations. The customer may also be a victim.

3. PLEASE invest in a video camera security system. They are relatively inexpensive and are a HUGE help in catching criminals.

Any business or resident who believes they may have been given counterfeit money, contact the Petal Police Department at (601) 544-5331.

