Lamar County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of another phone scam going around.

Officials said a man is calling people by telephone saying he is Deputy Mark Williams with the Lamar County Sheriff's Office about them owing old fines.

According to a Facebook post, the number the individual called from was 601-791-7141.

The Sheriff's Office said no law enforcement agency will ever call you on the phone trying to collect old fines. Residents are urged to hang up immediately.

