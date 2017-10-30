State Superintendent to tour Petal, Lamar County School Districts in a "Celebration of Excellence”

Two Pine Belt school districts will get a visit from the state superintendent of education next week.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced a schedule of visits for Dr. Carey Wright to recognize the achievements of all “A” districts. District leaders and school board members will join Dr. Wright at each location to thank teachers and students for their hard work.

The first stop for Dr. Wright will be with the Petal School District on Monday, November 6th. The Petal School District earned the title of the top school district in the state, based on Mississippi’s A-F accountability system released earlier this month. The system evaluates how schools and districts performed in the 2016-17 school year.

Dr. Wright will then continue the “Celebration of Excellence” Tour at the Lamar County School District, one of five new school districts that earned an “A” rating for the 2016-17 school year. That tour is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday.

“These school districts who achieved the state’s highest rating deserve recognition," Wright said in a press release Monday. "It takes hard work and commitment by administrators, teachers, parents and community members to ensure that students receive a high-quality education. Ultimately, the students benefit because they are better able to pursue their goals in life."

