NAACP responds to cross burning in Covington County

The Covington County chapter of the NAACP said the group "will demand that all citizens be treated right" following an investigation into a burned cross of Highway 535.

James Graves, president of the local chapter of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told WDAM 7 News "this injustice will not be tolerated and we will make sure whoever is responsible with this or whoever committed this act will be prosecuted to the full extent" on Thursday.

This statement is in response to a wooden cross being put in a yard outside Seminary Tuesday night and lit on fire. The family who lives in the area said they believe the incident is a racially-motivated threat.

"We just want the citizens of Covington County to know we did an investigation," Graves said. "If anybody is conducting illegal acts, such as burning the cross, we will make sure they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The FBI and Covington County Sheriff's Department are investigating the incident. No details on a suspect or motive have been released from authorities.

