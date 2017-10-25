Investigation into burned cross underway in Covington County

Officials are investigating after a burned cross was reported in Covington County.

Chief Deputy Layne McLaurin, with the Covington County Sheriff's Department, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is heading the investigation after the burned cross was reported outside a home off Highway 535 in Seminary Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy McLaurin says the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman who lives at one of the homes in the area said she couldn't believe the sight.

"I was upset that someone would have the nerve, the audacity to do something like that," the woman, who asked for WDAM to not use her identity, said on Wednesday.

Brett Carr, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI, said they are aware of the situation and are working with local law enforcement partners.

The woman said she believes the action of burning the handmade cross was used as a threat to her grandson from another parent in the community.

"Bolts and everything, like they just built it just for that purpose," the woman said. "For him to tell him if he see him talking to her, he kill him, that's wrong."

The woman said the threats are racially-motivated. She believes the man is upset her grandson, an African-American teen, was "dating" or "hanging out" with his daughter, who is Caucasian.

"Things that still happen like this in days and time. We can't control the younger generation, who they talk to, they have a mind of their own," she said. "But to threaten to kill a teenager, that's wrong."

Deputy Chief McLaurin said the FBI were on scene Wednesday afternoon in Covington County. No information on possible suspects is being released at this time.

"People here nowadays, they just ain't wearing the hoods, it still effects their lives," the grandmother said. "The KKK or whatever you want to call it, it's active. It's right here in Seminary, Mississippi, like it was in the days."

The woman said this act may be the final straw for her living in Seminary.

"It means I have to get up out of here. I got to leave, I refuse to stay in a community, it's unbelievable," she said.

