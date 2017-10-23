GOOD NEWS: Krispy Kreme celebrates 50 years in Mississippi

For 50 years, that bright red light at Krispy Kreme has illuminated the Mississippi skies. A signal to drivers that hot doughnuts are being made inside.

"I started working at Krispy Kreme when I was a teenager in our Gulfport operations," said Billy Dorgan.

Dorgan's dad and grandfather opened the first store in the state back in 1967, and they're still going strong today. He's proud to continue his family's legacy.

"We now have stores in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, Hattiesburg and Columbus," Dorgan said.

This Saturday, they're hosting a free event for the community, just to say thank you for five decades of service.

"The event consists of Face painting, dipping doughnuts, sampling doughnuts, the Krispy Kreme cruiser is going to have a prize wheel," Dorgan said.

And Speaking of the Krispy Kreme Cruiser, the bus goes throughout the community glazing the nation. It also made a sweet ride to the WDAM TV Station to drop off some of those Hot Signature Doughnuts.

"Seems like everyone is drawn to just the idea of looking at this bus inside there. It's really got neat touches, so it's a fun and exciting bus to have," Dorgan said.

He said the excitement it brings is all part of their unique brand to touch and enhance lives.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.