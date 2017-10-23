Three arrested for Jasper County burglary

Three men are facing charges in Jasper County after a burglary over the weekend.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said Daquan Davis of Rosehill, Davia James of Clarke County and Bobby Stevens, Jr., of Newton have been arrested for breaking into a home on Saturday.

Officials said deputies responded to the home on Country Road 24 in the Fellowship area Saturday. Investigators discovered the home had been broken into and items were stolen. Footage on home security cameras helped investigators identify the suspects.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said Judge Dukes will set a bond for the suspects at a later date.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.