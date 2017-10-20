2 children injured in fair ride accident in Laurel

Two children were injured on Friday evening after an accident on a ride at the South Mississippi State Fair in Laurel.

Fair representative Pam Holyfield said that 7-year-old Jayden Busby was on a ride called "Up, Up and Away" when the seat on the ride came loose and the little girl fell out of the ride.

The fall knocked the girl unconscious, according to the little girl's mother, Miranda Busby. Busby was taken to South Central Medical Center in Laurel.

According to a fair worker, it was a minor accident.

The mother of the injured girl tells us her five-year-old son was also on the ride, and suffered a minor head wound.

Busby is now out of the hospital, but will return tomorrow for treatments.

The ride will remain closed until the end of the fair.

