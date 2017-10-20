Lumberton High students walk for domestic violence awareness

Students at Lumberton High School walked around campus Friday to raise awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.

Student Council advisor Mason Smith said domestic violence is a tough topic to tackle but an important one.

“Studies show that one in three high school students have some type of abuse or violence in their lives, whether it be whether it be verbal, whether it be physical, whether it be emotional,” Smith said.

Smith wants his students to know what quality relationships look like at a young age.

“They then have the opportunity to step forward in their own lives and promote quality relationships so that love is something that doesn’t hurt, but something that brings forth the best in every student,” Smith said.

The football players taking the message to the field tonight. They’ve painted the panther paw pink and purple for breast cancer and domestic violence awareness.

Coach Zach Jones said a lot of his players have been directly affected by domestic violence.

“One day their going to be husbands and we have a female player and she’s going to be a wife, and we want them to carry over and have healthy relationships later on in life.” Jones said.

That’s why school leaders are starting the conversation early.

