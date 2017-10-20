New Wellness Center in the works at Southern Miss

Plans for a new multi-purpose Wellness Center are underway at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Southern Miss Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced the plans for the center, which will also be the home for the USM Volleyball Team, Thursday. The center will be on campus with space for community programming, volleyball courts, training rooms and more.

According to a release from USM, Gilbert describes the planned facility as a "masterful collaboration" that will benefit the community.

“On behalf of the University, the Department of Athletics, and as a community member, I am proud and honored to announce this facility,” Gilbert said in a press release.

“It is certain to be a point of pride, as it stands to serve our student-athletes, our student body, and community constituents for years to come," said Gilbert.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, work remains to be done in planning, fundraising and construction.

The architectural firm of Wier Boerner Allin of Jackson, Mississippi, has been selected to design the facility. The full costs of construction have yet to be finalized.

Copyright WDAM. All Rights Reserved 2017.