Father of murder victim: "There were no warning signs."

Family and friends of Davisha Harris said the teen was beautiful, goofy and fun to be around.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed at Foxgate Apartments in Lamar County Sunday morning. Tracey Terrale Bullock, 27, of McComb has been charged with her murder.

"She was a very kind, caring, an outgoing person," said her mother, Tunsha Harris. "A people's person."

Harris said her daughter was getting a college degree and working in Hattiesburg. "I never met the guy, I never met the monster," Harris said. There's no reason for him to do it and she did not deserve it at all. She had her life going in the right direction."

Harris' father, David Harris Sr., said he will miss his daughter's texts about her hair or needing help fixing her car.

"She always had this beautiful smile about her, just lit up the room when she walked in," he said over the phone Tuesday.

Harris said his daughter and Bullock were dating, and that he never saw any warning signs of an abusive relationship.

"Whenever she came home, she never showed any physical signs of domestic violence, never told me any emotional things," Harris said. "The question, why? Why would it go that far, you know?"

Harris' aunt said she had a beautiful soul.

"She was a fun loving person. She was the life of the party. She loved to laugh and dance," Gloria Wiley-Jones Muyomba wrote. "She enjoyed seeing me dancing and clowning around. She kept a smile on her face. She would give you the shirt off of her back."

Bond was denied for Bullock on Monday. He remains in the Lamar County Jail.

