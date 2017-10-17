Council approves second HPD Assistant Chief

The Hattiesburg Police Department will be hiring a new, second Assistant Police Chief.

Hattiesburg City Council approved the position, with a salary of $75,340, Tuesday evening. The temporary position will be in place until the current Assistant Police Chief, Frank Misenhelter, retires next year.

Earlier this month, Misenhelter announced his plans to retire. He has been with the Hattiesburg Police Department since 1994.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the position will give the city and Misenhelter the opportunity to work on recruiting and training to build HPD.

"Having someone with the experience and the know-how of Frank Misenhelter, working to really grow our next academy class will be very beneficial to us because that is our priority right now, is getting our numbers up," said Barker.

"At the same time, we are still going to need someone to help with operations. So having this temporary position there for a second Assistant Chief until Assistant Chief Misenhelter retires, I think will have someone in place to help with operations, at the same time push recruitment," Barker said.

The over $75,000 position will be added to the city's budget for the Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

"We budget for 120 officers every year, we obviously are not near that right now," said Barker. "So, that money will be folded into the next budget amendment."

