Local business donates K-9 to Laurel Police

The Laurel Police Department will soon have new K-9 officer thanks to a generous donor.

Wallace Drug Company of Laurel gave the department a donation of $5,000 to purchase the K-9.

City leaders approved the donation during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Johnny Magee said this donation is greatly appreciated because the police department is in need of another K-9.

“We retired one recently, and the chief is saying there's another one that's ill, so we do need another k-9 officer,” Mayor Magee said.

The department will also receive new tasers.

