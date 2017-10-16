Lamar Co. murder suspect appears in court, victim identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar Co. murder suspect appears in court, victim identified

By Blair Ledet, Morning Anchor
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A McComb man was officially charged with murder after a deadly shooting at Foxgate Apartments Sunday morning.

Tracey Terrale Bullock, 27, was charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Davisha Harris of Hattiesburg. 

Bullock made his initial appearance in court Monday morning where the judge denied his bond. 

Officials said Harris was found dead inside a second floor apartment after a 911 call was made just before noon Sunday.  

Her body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy. 

