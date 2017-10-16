Lamar Co. murder suspect appears in court, victim identified

A McComb man was officially charged with murder after a deadly shooting at Foxgate Apartments Sunday morning.



Tracey Terrale Bullock, 27, was charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Davisha Harris of Hattiesburg.

Bullock made his initial appearance in court Monday morning where the judge denied his bond.



Officials said Harris was found dead inside a second floor apartment after a 911 call was made just before noon Sunday.



Her body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.