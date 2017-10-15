McComb man arrested, to be charged with murder of 19-year-old- woman

A McComb man is behind bars tonight in connection to a deadly shooting at Foxgate Apartments Sunday morning.



According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the 27-year-old man will be charged Monday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.



Officials said the woman was found dead inside a second floor apartment after a call to 911 of a possible shooting victim just before noon Sunday.



The name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially charged with murder. Sheriff Rigel said he is being held on a MDOC probation charge.



The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.



This is a developing story, and further details will be provided.

