"Tutus at the Zoo" in Hattiesburg

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Hattiesburg Zoo was filled with pink and tutus Saturday morning.

Forrest General’s Spirit of Women hosted "Tutus at the Zoo," with a message that breast cancer is "tutu" important to ignore.

Little girls received a pink tut and temporary tattoo. There was also information on breast health for women and a chance to sign the Drive to Inspire car in honor or memory of a breast cancer patient or as a pledge to remind loved ones to schedule their annual screenings

"It's all empowering women to take control of their health," said Tyra Willamor, coordinator of Spirit Girls at Forrest General Hospital.

Willamor said the goal of the events was to raise awareness in the community about breast cancer and early detection through regular mammograms and monthly self-breast exams.

"Our mothers are our leaders and we look to them for guidance," said Willamor. "So it's important we start young, implementing healthy eating and getting checked for breast cancer."

The pink car will continue to move around the Pine Belt through the month of October, stopping at football games, fall festivals and other locations in the Drive 2 Inspire Campaign.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women regardless of race or ethnicity.

