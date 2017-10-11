Man charged with murder of Marion Co. woman

A Friday night shooting in Marion County left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

A Marion County man has been officially charged with murder after a Friday night shooting that left the suspect injured and resulted in the death of a Foxworth woman.

Captain Pete Williams of the Marion County Sheriff's Department said 48-year-old Handy Anthony Willis, Jr. was charged Tuesday and his bond was set at $1 million.

Willis is accused of murdering 30-year-old Tamaneka Murree Alexander, of Foxworth.

Alexander passed away Friday night as a result of her injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Williams.

Willis is still recovering from injuries at Forrest General Hospital and will be arrested upon release from the hospital.

The scene:

Deputies responded to a shooting at 7 Water Valley Road in the Foxworth Community around 9:45 p.m., according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Capt. Pete Williams.



“Deputies on scene found an unresponsive male outside the residence with what appears to be a gun shot wound and an unresponsive female inside the residence with what also appears to be a gun shot wound,” Williams said.

Williams said this appears to be a domestic situation. The investigation is active. If anyone has any information, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department 601-736-5051.

