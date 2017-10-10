Fire extinguished at Hunt Southland Oil Refining Co. in Jones County

Emergency crews worked to control a fire at the Hunt Southland Refining Company in Jones County on Tuesday night.

Officials with the company said the fire began just before 7 p.m. at the refinery on Haney Road off of Highway 11.

According to David Carrol from Hunt Southland Refining Co., a tank ignited during a routine asphalt transfer, causing the fire to spark. Crews had the blaze extinguished by 7:18 p.m., but many stayed on the scene for several hours after to cool the area and monitor the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Jones County Emergency Management Officials said there were no evacuations issued to surrounding areas due to it being a non-hazardous situation.

Multiple fire departments and agencies from Jones and Jasper Counties responded to the scene.

Carrol said there may be damage to the tank and associated lines. Operations at the refinery were back to normal just before 9 p.m.

