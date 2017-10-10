Southern Miss campuses transition to tobacco-free in 2018

The University of Southern Mississippi will be tobacco-free in 2018.

University President Rodney D. Bennett approved the new policy on July 28, 2017, which will replace the former policy that limited smoking to certain designated areas on campus.

According to Southern Miss, a Tobacco-Free Campus Taskforce has been created through the Moffitt Health Center with members from the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses to help with policy promotion, awareness and implementation. Efforts will also be geared towards helping anyone who is looking to kick the habit.

By becoming tobacco-free, the new policy states the University of Southern Mississippi and its constituents will further the mission of wellness and send a clear message of USM’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The new policy is effective January 1, 2018.

