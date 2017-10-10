Southern Miss campuses transition to tobacco-free in 2018

A shooting in Brookhaven sent a 10-year-old boy to a hospital Monday afternoon.More >>
Both inmates who walked away from a work detail Tuesday morning in Jones County are now in custody.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The family of a Clarke County woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man accused of killing her in Jones County.More >>
The manufacturer of the life-saving opioid antidote Naloxone issued a voluntary recall due to the potential presence of embedded or loose matter on the syringe plunger.More >>
