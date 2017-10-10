Pearl River Co. officers receive Narcan drug

As the opioid problem grows in Mississippi, more law enforcement agencies have received the drug Narcan.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Poplarville and Picayune Police Departments received special training form the Mississippi Department of Mental Health Tuesday.

Angela Mallette with the Governor’s Opioid Task Force said Pearl River County is number five in the state for opioid overdoses, so this drug is an important tool for law enforcement.

“It’s very similar to an afrin that would be administered in the nostril to an individual," Mallette said. "There’s no assembly required, just open the package and use it."

Mallette said the drug is not a substitute for emergency medical care, and the person still needs to be seen by a medical profession.

She said the state also received a grant to help with treatment.

Anyone interested in the treatment program can contact the Mississippi State Department of Mental Health.

