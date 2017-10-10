Over 20 animals seized at Jones County property

A Pine Belt rescue group is dealing with its largest seizure yet after 22 animals were taken from a property in Jones County.

SCAR said it responded to a welfare check in Moselle where several people had called about animals in deplorable conditions, starving and reproducing only for most of the puppies to lose their life from being hit in the road.

Along with the Jones County Sheriff's Department, SCAR members left their card and phone number at the home when the owners were not there. SCAR said two days went by without contact, so the group was able to obtain a seizure warrant from a Jones County Judge to take all the animals on the property.

At the property, SCAR seized a total of 22 animals: six adult dogs, four cats and 12 puppies.

SCAR said all of the animals were thin, covered in ringworm and had no clean water source. Their only water was a puddle in the driveway that was there only because of the recent rain we had.

One puppy appeared to had been hit by a car with his back end dragging the ground and he was "crying out in pain."

According to officials, two dogs were chained had a pool with "swamp" water. Nine, two-week-old puppies were scattered all over the ground with no shelter and were being hit and drug around by the heavy chains their parents were on.

One of the three momma dogs on the property had some sort of trauma to her face and was bleeding from her mouth. All the females were very emaciated due to nursing puppies and never having adequate food or water.

You can help Southern Cross Animal Rescue with a donation to through the organizations Facebook page.

