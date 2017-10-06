Former Laurel community leader sentenced for neglecting wife and daughter

Former Laurel community leader George Kilgore will spend eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of leaving his terminally ill wife and his daughter in deplorable living conditions.

Judge Dal Williamson was beyond shocked at how cruel Kilgore treated his sick wife, and young daughter.

He told Kilgore during court that it’s hard to see how he has a conscience.

Kilgore showed little emotion in the courtroom, pleading guilty to the three charges against him.

He’s charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, Child Abuse and Contributing to Neglect of a Child.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said as a mother, her heart aches for the victims in this case.

““The state is happy with the plea in this case," Martin said. "If I had shown the photographs of the conditions they were living in, squalor is the only word that I could come up with that would adequately describe the conditions that this woman and her child were living in."

She said Kilgore lived with his girlfriend in SoSo.

“He would come by several days a week and bring hot dogs and kit-kats and Dr. Pepper, and that was the only food they were provided,” Martin said.

Kilgore had been the director of The Apollo Parade Group that organizes Laurel's Mardi Gras parade and the non-profit The Helping Hands of Mississippi Foundation before being arrested in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.