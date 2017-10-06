Former Laurel community leader sentenced for neglecting wife and - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Former Laurel community leader sentenced for neglecting wife and daughter

Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Former Laurel community leader George Kilgore will spend eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of leaving his terminally ill wife and his daughter in deplorable living conditions.

Judge Dal Williamson was beyond shocked at how cruel Kilgore treated his sick wife, and young daughter.

He told Kilgore during court that it’s hard to see how he has a conscience.

Kilgore showed little emotion in the courtroom, pleading guilty to the three charges against him.

He’s charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, Child Abuse and Contributing to Neglect of a Child.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said as a mother, her heart aches for the victims in this case.

““The state is happy with the plea in this case," Martin said. "If I had shown the photographs of the conditions they were living in, squalor is the only word that I could come up with that would adequately describe the conditions that this woman and her child were living in."

She said Kilgore lived with his girlfriend in SoSo.

“He would come by several days a week and bring hot dogs and kit-kats and Dr. Pepper, and that was the only food they were provided,” Martin said.

Kilgore had been the director of The Apollo Parade Group that organizes Laurel's Mardi Gras parade and the non-profit The Helping Hands of Mississippi Foundation before being arrested in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-30 23:01:20 GMT
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations: Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California...More >>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly