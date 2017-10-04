Voice of Jeff. Davis Co. Jaguars and Prentiss Christian Saints dies in accident

A Jefferson Davis County man died after a head-on collision Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet pickup truck and an 18-wheeler log truck on MS 28 near Harmony Road just east of Hazlehurst, according to PIO Kervin Stewart with Troop C of MHP.

The pickup truck and the log truck were involved in a head-on collision, and the driver of the pickup truck died from his injuries. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured.

The deceased has been identified as Marlon Keith Bridges of Prentiss. Bridges was the voice for the Jeff. Davis County Jaguars and the Prentiss Christian Saints teams, according to the Jeff Davis. County Jaguars' twitter and the Prentiss Christian School's Facebook.

Our hearts are broken at the death of Keith Bridges, the voice of the Jaguars & @SaintsPC! Keep us & his family in your prayers! — JDCHS JAGUARS (@JDCHS_JAGS) October 4, 2017

