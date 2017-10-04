Majority of Nate threats out of Pine Belt by 3 a.m.

The cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel are asking residents to avoid certain areas in the event of flash flooding.

TO VIEW OUR LIVE STREAM ON A MOBILE DEVICE, DOWNLOAD OUR WDAM NEWS APP

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

The threat for tornadoes is quickly diminishing across the Pine Belt as Nate moves ashore and continues to move northeast leaving most of the Pine Belt in an area not as favorable for tornadic development.

There will still be the threat for straight-line wind and heavy rain across some of our southeastern counties.

Places like Walthall, Lawrence, Simpson, Smith, Jeff Davis, Covington, Lamar and Marion counties are only looking at winds between 20 and 35 mph for the rest of the overnight hours.

Jasper, Clarke, Wayne, Jones, Forrest, Perry, Greene, George, Stone and Pearl River counties will still have to deal with heavy rain and strong wind up to 50 mph.



George, Stone and Greene counties are the only counties that still have a threat for tornadoes, although the likelihood of any developing is very low.

A majority of all threats - aside from some lingering wind gusts to 35mph - will be out of our area by 3 a.m.

Hurricane Nate, a category 1 storm with wind sustained on the east side of the storm at 90 miles per hour. The tropical storm-force wind extends out from the center 100 miles.

Tropical storm force winds are possible along with heavy rain and maybe even an isolated tornado beginning as early as Saturday evening lasting until early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for the following counties:

Jasper, Clarke Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, and Pearl River.

The National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Warnings for the following counties:

Perry, Greene, Stone, George, Harrison, Jackson and Hancock

As Nate moves shore you can expect the following conditions...

Simpson, Smith, Lawrence, Walthall counties: Rain and wind (gusts up to 45mph)

Jeff Davis, Covington, Marion counties: Heavy rain (up to 2") and wind (gusts up to 60mph)

Jasper, Clarke, Wayne, Jones, Lamar counties: Very heavy rain (up to 4"), wind (gusts to 75mph) and a few isolated tornadoes

Forrest, Perry, Greene and Pearl River counties: Very heavy rain (up to 5"), wind (gusts to 85mph) and a few isolated tornadoes

Stone and George counties: Very heavy rain (up to 6"), wind (gusts to 105mph) and a few isolated tornadoes

Since we are expecting tropical storm force winds in the Pine Belt it is quite likely that there will be some power outages.

Now is the time to begin to prepare! We suggest strongly that you pick up water to last for a few days as well as non perishable food items and fresh batteries and do purchase a flashlight if you do not have one. We will bring you continuous updates on this developing situation as more information comes in.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.