Autopsy results revealed in Waynesboro death, person of interest sought

Investigators with the Waynesboro Police Department said a woman who was found dead at her home over the weekend died of natural causes.

Commander Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department said the autopsy report released Tuesday revealed Sheila Carter died of what appears to be a heart attack.

Hopkins said the medical examiner confirmed there were no signs of any trauma to the body and foul play is not suspected in her death.

Waynesboro Police are searching Hollis Eugene Ashley, Jr., 43, who they say took the victim's car from the home on Tyson Drive Saturday.

Investigators said Ashley, who was in a relationship with the victim, took her tan 2005 Ford Taurus with a Mississippi license plate, tag number WYP-502.

Authorities said Ashley did take the vehicle without permission, that is why investigators are searching for him.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

