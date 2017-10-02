Death investigation underway in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a home on Tyson Drive.

Police responded to the home at 8:06 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross, officers found a woman laying on the floor inside the home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross said the body did not show obvious signs of trauma, and has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

According to Ross, the woman's daughter found her in the home.

A male suspect is a person of interest in the case, and police are also searching for a 2005 tan Ford Taurus.

Ross said the person of interest may have been in a relationship with the victim, and that the car was taken from the victim's home.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

