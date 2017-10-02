WATCH: ‘Make it stop!’ MS native hides as gunfire sounds in Las Vegas shooting

Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get y...
A group of Florida high school shooting survivors has announced a two-month, multistate bus tour to help educate, register and motivated young voters.More >>
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...
The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.
In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...
Las Vegas police released more records compiled during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...
Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
