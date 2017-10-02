WATCH: ‘Make it stop!’ MS native hides as gunfire sounds in Las Vegas shooting

An Alabama band has released a statement after shots rang out the day they performed at a Las Vegas Country Festival.

Hattiesburg native Shannon Ray Caffey said God was watching over him Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Caffey, who was at the concert with his wife Andrea, was in the VIP tent when the gunshots started.

He said they ran into a side hut near the concession stands for safety.

Caffey said the couple went to the festival just for Jason Aldean.

They currently live in Las Vegas where Caffey works as an audio technician at concerts and venues.

