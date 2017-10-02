Alabama band performs at Route 91 Harvest hours before shooting

A gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 50 and injuring over 400, according to the Associated Press.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team had five players score 10 or more points in a game for the first time this season as the Lady Eagles pulled away to a 70-61 victory over Marshall University at Reed Green Coliseum.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson sounded pleased in December with the Golden Eagles’ recruiting efforts during the shakedown cruise of the newly-minted early signing period.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg announced the key post assignments for Parks and Recreation Tuesday.More >>
Laurel police are reaching out to the public for help tracking down a man wanted for aggravated domestic assault.More >>
The Kemper County power plant is one of the most expensive power plants ever built. It's more than two years past it's projected deadline and it's four billion over budget. The company now says the plant should be in full service by the end of the year, but some are still skeptical. The total cost for the massive plant is now up to nearly 7 billion dollars. "This will be very expensive even if it fulfills all the promises." Mississippi Power announced last week that...More >>
