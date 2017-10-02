Alabama band performs at Route 91 Harvest hours before shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Alabama band performs at Route 91 Harvest hours before shooting

By Katie Blakenship, Producer
Source: Muscadine Bloodline Source: Muscadine Bloodline
MOBILE, AL (WDAM) -

An Alabama band has released a statement after shots rang out the day they performed at a Las Vegas Country Festival. 

Muscadine Bloodline, a band based out of Mobile, performed at Route 91 Harvest Festival Saturday just hours before the shooting that killed 50 and injured over 400. 

Muscadine Bloodline members Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton were not harmed during the shooting. 

Stanton is a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, and issued the following statement regarding the deadly shooting: 

"We are very fortunate that our team in Las Vegas made it out safe. Last night was an unspeakable act of violence against innocent people. We'd like to ask that you continue praying for those that were not as fortunate as us."

Stanton and Muncaster remain in Las Vegas and said those near the festival are not allowed to leave at this time. 

For more information on the shooting, click here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

