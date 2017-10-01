Petal officer climbs into storm drain to save kitten

A cry, or should we say meow, for help had Petal Police Officers on a rescue mission early Sunday morning.

Officers said they heard the meowing from a storm drain while conducting safety checkpoints on Highway 42 near Petal High School.

After opening the manhole cover, they found the little kitten inside.

Officers tried to use a reflective safety vest, hoping the kitten would claw onto the fabric to pull it out. But, when that didn't work, K-9 Officer Phillip Humphrey climbed into the drain himself to make the rescue.

The good news didn't stop there, officers said they were able to find a home for the kitten Sunday morning.

