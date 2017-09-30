Laurel neighbors clean-up community

While most people like to sleep in on Saturday morning, some Laurel residents were up bright and early walking the streets of their neighborhood with trash bags.

"Folks just throw stuff down and don't even care," one resident murmured while picking up a Styrofoam cup on the side of 3rd Avenue.

It was all part of the "Hope and Pride" Campaign for Ward 4 and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenue Neighborhood Association.

"Many times, when you're in a community, you don't have time to go door to door to get to know the people, so they kind-of judge the neighborhood about what they see when they come in," said George Carmichael, Ward 4 Councilman. "This is an opportunity for us to go out, pick-up the litter, pick-up some of the other debris that may be laying on the side of the street and hopefully instill some pride in some of the residents in the area."

The groups embarked down the streets, with gloves, trash bags and buckets in hand.

"This is our community, this is the place we stay, we love Laurel so we want to keep it beautiful," said a teen with a group from Laurel High School.

"It's dirty, it's nasty we need to get out and clean it up. Everybody in the city of Laurel," said one woman walking along with a bucket full of litter.

"Hopefully this will instill with them, hey look, I want to pick up my area too, I want to pick up my home and make sure there's not litter or other debris around my house," said Carmichael. "Hopefully this will make the community a better place."

The Neighborhood Association hosts the community clean-up once a year, but Carmichael said he'd like to see it grow into a city-wide initiative.

