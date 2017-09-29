Jaguars pay tribute to injured teammate

When the captains for the Jefferson Davis County Jaguars walked out to the center of the field for the coin toss Friday night, they had something special with them.

Seniors Savion Funchess and Ronald Baker were holding a number 45 Jaguars jersey, each with a hand on it. The 45 jersey would usually be worn by teammate Radonte Womack.

The 18-year-old was one of two teens shot around 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2017. Jefferson Davis County Investigator John Wayne Tolar said Womack and 19-year-old Johnny Ray Walker were shot after an altercation on Harmony Lane.

Tolar said both teens were driven to Prentiss Regional Hospital and then immediately transported to Forrest General Hospital where the Sheriff's Department said they were in serious condition.

Senior Marcus Loftin ran the jersey to the sideline after the coin toss and placed it on a white board.

An update on Womack's condition was not immediately available Friday night as his jersey hung on the Jaguars sideline.

The last I heard from the investigator, the teen was at FGH in serious condition. His teammates hanging his jersey on the sideline tonight. pic.twitter.com/pcdOR3DPlb — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) September 30, 2017

Bond was denied for Jordan Brinson, a juvenile, charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Tolar said he is being charged as an adult.

