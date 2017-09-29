Krispy Kreme offering free coffee all weekend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Krispy Kreme offering free coffee all weekend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Krispy Kreme is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend. 

Participating locations will offer free coffee from Sep. 29th through Oct. 1st. 

Customers can choose from their Premium or Smooth hot coffee or enjoy a small iced coffee.

The offer is limited to one guest per day and no purchase necessary.

“For the first time, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving National Coffee Day a new name – National Coffee Weekend,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “That means more opportunities, more choices and more fun. With three days to try our doughnut-worthy coffee for free, guests can enjoy hot brewed, iced or both!” 

Customers can also join in on the fun with their social media handles by using the hashtag #NationalCoffeeWeekend and by tagging Krispy Kreme (@KrispyKreme) in their photos.

To learn more, head over to their website www.krispykreme.com/NationCoffeeDay

