Two bridges closed in Jones County

Another bridge has been closed in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Board of Supervisors, the Thomas Creek Bridge on Beeson Road was closed Friday for repairs.

The bridge is located in the Beat 4 Community, and will be closed until further notice.

The Tallahala Creek Bridge also remains closed on Ovett-Moselle Rd.

Chataura Sanders with the Board of Supervisors said the board is not sure how long repairs will take.

Those who frequently travel these bridge will need to take alternate routes.

