Authorities warn of dangers of propane gas

Jasper County authorities are investigating a home explosion that killed three people and injured two others.

Officials discovered propane at the scene, and they believe it may have been a factor in the explosion, although that has not been confirmed.

Fire Marshall Scottie Cuevas said propane can be extremely dangerous.

He said it has a distinct odor, and if you think you may have a leak, call a professional to check It out.

“Once a year I would at least have my gas company come in and take a look at my systems and make sure everything is okay," Cuevas said. "Whoever you're dealing with, have that company come out to look over your systems to clean them and make sure they're properly burning."

He said it’s never safe to try to fix your own system at home.

